Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 70.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 70.75% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 39.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39.4339.2410.939.334.013.222.391.761.811.06

