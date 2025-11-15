Advance Agrolife standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 212.63 crore

Net profit of Advance Agrolife rose 11.67% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 212.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 167.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.212.63167.4212.1213.7123.8521.8221.2019.9615.8814.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News