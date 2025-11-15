Dollex Agrotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.45% to Rs 53.12 crore

Net profit of Dollex Agrotech reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.45% to Rs 53.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.53.1243.033.971.281.40-0.120.62-0.740.36-0.60

