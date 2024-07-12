Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vipul reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 159.57% to Rs 15.86 crore

Net profit of Vipul reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 159.57% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.866.11 160 OPM %21.31-102.95 -PBDT2.50-14.69 LP PBT1.81-15.31 LP NP1.81-15.31 LP

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

