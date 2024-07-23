Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit rises 35.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 546.29 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT rose 35.04% to Rs 313.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 231.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 546.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 466.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales546.29466.80 17 OPM %77.6173.61 -PBDT296.72234.04 27 PBT282.34219.64 29 NP313.19231.93 35

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

