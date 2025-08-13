Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 37.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 3140.32 crore

Net profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 37.24% to Rs 206.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 3140.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2596.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3140.322596.2914.6214.08435.04339.10275.96200.77206.07150.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News