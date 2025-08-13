PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 24.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.36% to Rs 1422.80 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 24.99% to Rs 431.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 575.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.36% to Rs 1422.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2167.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1422.802167.5125.8244.69211.39808.49180.15768.01431.41575.17

