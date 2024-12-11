Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscribed 51%

The offer received bids for 38.58 crore shares as against 75.67 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vishal Mega Mart received 38,58,72,710 bids for shares as against 75,67,56,757 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (11 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.51 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (11 December 2024) and it will close on Friday (13 December 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 74 and 78 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 190 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 8,000 crore. The proposed offer is entirely an OFS of shares by promoter Samayat Services LLP, with no fresh issue of equity shares.

Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the issue, and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.

Ahead of the IPO, Vishal Mega Mart on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, raised Rs 30.76 lakh from anchor investors. The board allotted 2399.99 crore shares at Rs 78 each to 89 anchor investors.

Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) is a one-stop destination catering to middle- and lower-middle-income consumers in India. The company offers a diverse range of merchandise through its brands and third-party brands, addressing both aspirational and everyday needs.

VMM engages in the business of wholesale, cash, and carry trading under the Vishal brand and grants franchise rights for Vishal Mega Mart franchise stores. VMM operates retail stores through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airplaza Retail Holdings (ARHPL).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 254.14 crore and sales of Rs 5,032.51 crore for the six months ended on 30 June 2024.

