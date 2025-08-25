Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India is making remarkable strides in the world of space: PM

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is making remarkable strides in the world of space, powered by the skills and talent of 140 crore Indians. The Prime Minister further said that the Our Government has ushered in various reforms in the space sector, which have encouraged youngsters, private sector and Startups to explore new frontiers and contribute meaningfully to Indias space journey. Marking National Space Day, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the country will achieve even greater heights in the space sector in the coming years. Modi also reiterated the Governments commitment to empowering Indias space journey.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

