Vishnu Prakash bags LoA for Rs 91-crore railway project

Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from office of DYCE-C-BKN-ENGINEERING, North Western Railway, Bikaner worth Rs 90.89 crore.

The project entails earthwork in filling and cutting in formation, blanketing, trolley refuges, toe, wall, retaining wall, pitching, construction of minor bridges & LHS, FOB, platform, platform shelters, S&T structures, cable duct and other ancillary works between Sadulpur to Churu in connection with Churu- Sadulpur Doubling Project. The cost of the project stood at Rs 90.89 crore.

Following the submission of the tender Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has been selected as the chosen contractor for this significant endeavor. The tender, evaluated and accepted by the competent authority, having a total value of Rs 90.89 crore.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the Central and state government, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 67.82% to Rs 67.13 crore on 44.22% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 657.20 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip shed 2.14% to end at Rs 187.65 on Friday, 14 June 2024. The market is closed today on occasion of Bakri-Id.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

