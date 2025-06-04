Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 75.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.37% to Rs 405.06 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 75.81% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.37% to Rs 405.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.04% to Rs 58.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.04% to Rs 1237.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1473.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.