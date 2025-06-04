Punjab Communications standalone net profit declines 90.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.33% to Rs 4.92 crore

Net profit of Punjab Communications declined 90.61% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 17.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.