Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 39.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.