Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.81% to Rs 166.68 crore

Net profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries declined 10.43% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 166.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 453.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 549.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

