Vision Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Sales decline 18.30% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net loss of Vision Corporation reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.30% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.844.70 -18 OPM %-1.042.13 -PBDT-0.030.10 PL PBT-0.120 0 NP-0.120 0

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

