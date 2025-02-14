Vision Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.30% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net loss of Vision Corporation reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.30% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.844.70-1.042.13-0.030.10-0.120-0.120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News