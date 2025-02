Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 47000.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 36.21 crore

Net profit of Virgo Polymers (India) rose 47000.00% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 36.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.2132.951.191.554.810.354.710.064.710.01

