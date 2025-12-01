Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 6.46% to Rs 236.28 crore

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 13.67% to Rs 58.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 236.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 221.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.236.28221.9532.7630.9577.4068.7077.4068.7058.3851.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News