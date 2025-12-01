Tata Technologies appoints Uttam Gujrati as CFO

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Technologies announced the appointment of Uttam Gujrati as chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 31 December 2025.

The company also announced the resignation of Savitha Balachandran from the post of CFO and KMP to pursue other career opportunities.

Uttam Gujrati is a seasoned finance leader with 20+ years in strategic finance, M&A, pricing, and transformation. He leads global business finance and strategy, driving IPO readiness, digital finance modernization, and margin expansion. A former CFO, he has strengthened governance, led audit readiness, and enabled global scale-up. Widely awarded, he is known for his data-driven, disciplined, and growth-focused leadership.