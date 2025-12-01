Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies appoints Uttam Gujrati as CFO

Tata Technologies appoints Uttam Gujrati as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Technologies announced the appointment of Uttam Gujrati as chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 31 December 2025.

The company also announced the resignation of Savitha Balachandran from the post of CFO and KMP to pursue other career opportunities.

Uttam Gujrati is a seasoned finance leader with 20+ years in strategic finance, M&A, pricing, and transformation. He leads global business finance and strategy, driving IPO readiness, digital finance modernization, and margin expansion. A former CFO, he has strengthened governance, led audit readiness, and enabled global scale-up. Widely awarded, he is known for his data-driven, disciplined, and growth-focused leadership.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

The companys revenue and profit increased 2.07% and 5.14% in Q2 FY26, respectively.

Shares of Tata Technologies rose 0.18% to close at Rs 679 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices end near flat-line; Nifty closes below 26,250 mark

INR dips lower amid subdued local market sentiments; rising oil prices and firm greenback weigh

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 0.65%

India's GDP growth at 8.2% in Q2 FY2025-26, reports MoSPI

Nifty December futures trade at premium

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story