Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 73.66 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Delhi International Airport Pvt reported to Rs 73.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 379.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.15% to Rs 1595.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1069.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1595.671069.8541.2326.91282.18-92.9138.66-379.1273.66-379.12

