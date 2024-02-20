Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 99.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 99.55% to Rs 44.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 128.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0128.86065.3259.7031.8159.7029.8744.2822.19

