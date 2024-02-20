Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 99.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 99.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 99.55% to Rs 44.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 128.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0128.86 -100 OPM %065.32 -PBDT59.7031.81 88 PBT59.7029.87 100 NP44.2822.19 100

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

