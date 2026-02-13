Associate Sponsors

Vistar Amar reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 657.82% to Rs 65.93 crore

Net profit of Vistar Amar reported to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 657.82% to Rs 65.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales65.938.70 658 OPM %12.74-3.79 -PBDT8.52-0.34 LP PBT7.85-0.43 LP NP6.47-0.43 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

