Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gorani Industries declined 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.91% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.0712.945.736.960.320.660.220.560.160.41

