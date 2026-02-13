Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.91% to Rs 9.07 croreNet profit of Gorani Industries declined 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.91% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.0712.94 -30 OPM %5.736.96 -PBDT0.320.66 -52 PBT0.220.56 -61 NP0.160.41 -61
