Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 29.91% to Rs 9.07 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries declined 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.91% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.0712.94 -30 OPM %5.736.96 -PBDT0.320.66 -52 PBT0.220.56 -61 NP0.160.41 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Valson Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 44.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 3.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story