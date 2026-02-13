Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 48.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 48.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 38.04 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings declined 48.64% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 38.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.0439.25 -3 OPM %10.0712.92 -PBDT2.224.13 -46 PBT2.023.77 -46 NP1.512.94 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amanta Healthcare standalone net profit rises 8.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Valson Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story