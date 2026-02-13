Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 48.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 38.04 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings declined 48.64% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 38.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.0439.2510.0712.922.224.132.023.771.512.94

