Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 48.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 38.04 croreNet profit of Arnold Holdings declined 48.64% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 38.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.0439.25 -3 OPM %10.0712.92 -PBDT2.224.13 -46 PBT2.023.77 -46 NP1.512.94 -49
