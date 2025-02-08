Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.23% to Rs 7.68 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.23% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.689.064.822.100.320.240.130.040.090.03

