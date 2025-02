Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 108.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.73% to Rs 178.36 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 108.48% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.73% to Rs 178.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 132.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.178.36132.3812.699.8725.5615.9318.188.3313.036.25

