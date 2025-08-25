Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wonder Electricals Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, D P Wires Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2025.

Wonder Electricals Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, D P Wires Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2025.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd crashed 11.22% to Rs 6.09 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd tumbled 10.48% to Rs 129.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 92078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20201 shares in the past one month. Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd lost 8.06% to Rs 362.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5379 shares in the past one month. D P Wires Ltd slipped 6.17% to Rs 234. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7227 shares in the past one month.