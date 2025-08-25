Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Aug 25 2025
Wonder Electricals Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, D P Wires Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2025.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd crashed 11.22% to Rs 6.09 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd tumbled 10.48% to Rs 129.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 92078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20201 shares in the past one month.

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd lost 8.06% to Rs 362.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5379 shares in the past one month.

D P Wires Ltd slipped 6.17% to Rs 234. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7227 shares in the past one month.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd pared 6.03% to Rs 2204.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3476 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

