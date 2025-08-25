Cash Ur Drive Marketing jumps after securing Rs 2-cr order from UP Tourism Dept

Cash Ur Drive Marketing gained 5.48% to Rs 154 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.67 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department.The campaign will be executed over a period of two months.
Cash Ur Drive Marketing made a debut on the stock exchanges on 7 August 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 155, a 19.23% premium to the issue price of Rs 130.
The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 4 August 2025, was subscribed 75.69 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 160 on 7 August 2025.
Cash Ur Drive Marketing specializes in outdoor advertising, focusing on vehicle wrap advertising as mobile billboards.
On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 91.8% to Rs 17.68 crore on a 48.6% rise in net sales to Rs 139.32 crore in FY25 over FY24.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
