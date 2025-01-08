Adani Ports features in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Ranks among Top 10 global transportation and transportation infrastructure companies

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone was ranked among the Top 10 global transportation and transportation infrastructure companies in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with a score of 68(out of 100)three points improvement over last year. APSEZ is now placed in the 97th percentile within the sector, improving from the 96th percentile in 2023.

For the second consecutive year, APSEZ secured the #1 spot in the Environment dimension. It also achieved the highest scores across several criteria in the Social, Governance & Economic dimensions, including Transparency & Reporting, Materiality, Supply Chain Management, Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability, and Customer Relations.

