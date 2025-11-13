VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 34.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.31% to Rs 42.58 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 34.72% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.31% to Rs 42.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.42.5897.47-0.23-0.120.831.120.650.970.470.72

