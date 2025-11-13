Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 166.68 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers declined 11.71% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 166.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.166.68165.4414.8217.1425.2527.5421.0823.2915.6017.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News