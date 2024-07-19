Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.95%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.09%

Nifty Metal index ended down 3.95% at 9256.3 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless Ltd slipped 6.26%, NMDC Ltd fell 5.43% and Tata Steel Ltd shed 5.16%. The Nifty Metal index is up 43.00% over last one year compared to the 22.78% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 3.19% and Nifty Commodities index has slid 3.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.09% to close at 24530.9 while the SENSEX is down 0.91% to close at 80604.65 today.

