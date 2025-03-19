Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced the launch of its 5G services in Mumbai, delivering next-generation connectivity to customers in the city. With this roll out, Vi is set to enhance mobile experience with widespread coverage at competitive pricing.

Vi's 5G services will be available in the city, starting today, powered by its competitive spectrum holding and significant investment in next generation infrastructure.

To ensure users get the best connectivity experience, Vi has partnered with Nokia, integrating the latest generation of equipment in its 5G rollout in the city, designed to not only be leaner, but also energy efficient, making the network more sustainable. Additionally, Vi has also deployed an AI-based SON (Self-Organizing Networks) system, which continuously optimizes network performance to ensure the best consumer experience.

Vi's 5G introductory offer provides unlimited 5G data for Vi subscribers on plans starting at just Rs. 299, making it the most competitively priced option in the market. The service will enhance the user experience for activities such as watching videos and OTT apps, online gaming, video calls and conferencing, and downloads.

Vi's 4G network already delivers the best mobile experiences in Mumbai, as validated by a recent OpenSignal report. With the launch of 5G, Vi is further strengthening its network to meet the growing demand for high bandwidth applications such as streaming, gaming and real time cloud access.

In the last 12 months, Vi has raised equity of ~Rs. 26,000 crore, including the largest FPO in India of Rs. 18,000 crore and promoter contribution of ~Rs. 4,000 crore, enabling the company to accelerate its capex deployment. With the planned capex investment of Rs. 50,000 to 55,000 crore over 3 years, the company is working towards expansion of its 4G network to cover ~90% of Indians, in addition to launch of 5G services in key geographies, to continuously enhance the customer experience.

