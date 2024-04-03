Vodafone Idea Ltd Falls 1.41%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has lost 6.62% over last one month compared to 2.01% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 1.41% today to trade at Rs 13.25. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.52% to quote at 2558.83. The index is up 2.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd decreased 1.03% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 1.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 67.5 % over last one year compared to the 24.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has lost 6.62% over last one month compared to 2.01% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18.25 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 540.38 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 18.42 on 01 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.81 on 03 Apr 2023.

