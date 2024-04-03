Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 37.85 points or 0.67% at 5689.89 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.99%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.97%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.82%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 3.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were EMS Ltd (up 3.68%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.25%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.07%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 3.01%), and Nava Ltd (up 2.83%).

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.81%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.57%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 0.4%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 263.03 or 0.36% at 73640.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.7 points or 0.34% at 22377.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 254.99 points or 0.57% at 45278.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.44 points or 0.08% at 13733.78.

On BSE,2139 shares were trading in green, 876 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

