Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 3.63%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 3.63%

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 11.23% over last one month compared to 3.35% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.95% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 3.63% today to trade at Rs 14.56. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.9% to quote at 2791.21. The index is up 3.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 1.25% and Indus Towers Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 71.97 % over last one year compared to the 21.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 11.23% over last one month compared to 3.35% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 195.46 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2766.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 18.42 on 01 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.87 on 25 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indus Towers Ltd Falls 1.8%

Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 13.28%, S&amp;P BSE Telecommunication index Gains 2.01%

Telecom stocks edge lower

Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter

Telecom shares fall

Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jay Shree Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

US Market tumbles as inflation woes weigh

Biocon signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Handok

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story