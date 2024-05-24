Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 138.93 crore

Net Loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 138.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 12.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 47.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 761.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 812.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

138.93146.80761.02812.59-36.45-32.60-6.471.36-46.93-49.71-2.62-4.96-52.63-55.90-24.61-27.93-15.03-10.9512.99-47.14

