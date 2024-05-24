Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 138.93 crore

Net Loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 138.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 12.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 47.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 761.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 812.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales138.93146.80 -5 761.02812.59 -6 OPM %-36.45-32.60 --6.471.36 - PBDT-46.93-49.71 6 -2.62-4.96 47 PBT-52.63-55.90 6 -24.61-27.93 12 NP-15.03-10.95 -37 12.99-47.14 LP

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

