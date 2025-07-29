Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 179.80 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 179.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 166.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.179.80166.015.474.547.953.432.20-2.431.65-1.81

