Mangal Credit &amp; Fincorp standalone net profit rises 19.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 42.66% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 19.35% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.66% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.38% to Rs 10.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.62% to Rs 33.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.436.61 43 33.2020.93 59 OPM %68.5070.20 -73.6775.25 - PBDT3.713.07 21 15.0411.31 33 PBT3.502.90 21 14.3310.78 33 NP2.592.17 19 10.557.91 33

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

