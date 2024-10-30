Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Himatsingka Seide approves QIP

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Aggregating to Rs.400 crores

Himatsingka Seide has approved the issue and allotment of 2,72,85,129 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.5 each, to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs.146.60 per Equity Share including a premium of Rs.141.60 per Equity Share, (which includes a discount of 5% (i.e. Rs.7.71 per Equity Share) to the floor price amounting to Rs.154.31 per Equity Share, as determined in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs.400 Crores (INR Four Hundred Crores Only), pursuant to the QIP.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

