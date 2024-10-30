Sensex slides 116 pts; pharma shares under pressure

The equity benchmarks pared some losses and traded near the flatline in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,450 mark. Pharma shares extended losses for the second trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 116.24 points or 0.15% to 80,258.88. The Nifty 50 index lost 23.50 points or 0.10% to 24,443.35.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.40%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,873 shares rose and 796 shares fell. A total of 123 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as risk appetite was quashed by anticipation of a tight U.S. presidential election and a barrage of key economic readings this week.

Japanese markets remained the outliers, extending recent gains as heightened political uncertainty in the country fueled more bets that the Bank of Japan will not raise interest rates further.

In the US, indices marked a mixed close on Tuesday, as investors piled into technology stocks, but avoided most other sectors. The NASDAQ Composite rose 0.8% to a record-high close of 18,717.58 points, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 5,832.92 points. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 0.4% to 42,233.05 points.

Sentiment was underpinned by strong earnings from Alphabet Inc. Tech majors Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft Corporation are set to report on Wednesday, while Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc are due on Thursday.

A slew of key U.S. economic readings are also due in the coming days, while the Federal Reserve is set to meet next week. Third-quarter gross domestic product data is due on Thursday, while PCE price index data- the Federal Reserves preferred inflation gauge- and nonfarm payrolls data are due on Friday. The three readings are likely to factor into the outlook for interest rates, and come before a Fed meeting next week where the central bank is widely expected to cut rates by a smaller 25 basis points.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.70% to 22,443.75. The index slipped 1.80% in the past two trading session.

Cipla (down 3.78%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 2.32%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.66%), Alkem Laboratories (down 1.57%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (down 1.15%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.9%), Lupin (down 0.78%), Ipca Laboratories (down 0.56%), Laurus Labs (down 0.54%) and Biocon (down 0.44%) edged higher.

On the other hand, Mankind Pharma (up 3.91%) ,Natco Pharma (up 2.15%) and Divis Laboratories (up 1.17%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation declined 1.24%. The companys consolidated surged 237.38% to Rs 214.07 crore on 13.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,746.72 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Prestige Estates Projects added 2.79%. The company reported 77.41% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.20 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 850.90 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 3.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,304.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies was locked 5% upper circuit after the company announced that it has received an order from Opto Electronics Factory valued at approximately Rs 42.05 crore. The contract is for the supply of 5 types of electronic control sub-systems used in thermal imaging fire control system (TIFCS) delivered by OLF to Indian Armed Forces.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded lower on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to a flurry of key earnings reports due out in the coming days. While Japanese markets continued their upward trend following the ruling coalition's loss of its parliamentary majority, the broader Asian market was less enthusiastic. The Bank of Japan's upcoming meeting later this week is expected to maintain its current monetary policy stance.

US stocks closed higher on Monday, driven by hopes of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The focus is firmly on the upcoming deluge of major earnings reports and economic data releases. The S&P 500 gained 0.27% to 5,823.52, the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.26% to 18,568.05, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed with a 0.65% increase to 42,387.57.

Key economic events this week include the release of US GDP data for the third quarter on Thursday, followed by the PCE price index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge) and nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. These figures will provide crucial insights ahead of the Fed's upcoming meeting, where a smaller 25-basis-point rate cut is widely anticipated. Additionally, the US presidential elections are scheduled for November 5th.

