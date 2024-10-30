Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 187.03 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 5.12% to Rs 49.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 187.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.187.03144.6877.8086.1368.1864.4067.1463.5449.9247.49

