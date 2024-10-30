Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 187.03 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 5.12% to Rs 49.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 187.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.03144.68 29 OPM %77.8086.13 -PBDT68.1864.40 6 PBT67.1463.54 6 NP49.9247.49 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

