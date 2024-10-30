TCS partners with Insper in Brazil

To Accelerate Innovation Across South America

Tata Consultancy Services, a leading global company in IT services, consultancy and business solutions, has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with Insper, one of Brazils leading higher education and research institutions. This collaboration aims to advance industry innovation for TCS customers in South America by leveraging technologies like AI, GenAI, IoT, and spatial computing.

The collaboration between TCS and Insper will include academic research work, development of technology prototypes, and organization of seminars, hackathons and technology talks using the TCS PaceTM methodology for innovation at scale. TCS will offer its customers across the region exclusive access to its cutting-edge research and innovation capabilities, combined with Inspers academic expertise, ecosystem, labs, and expert resources.

