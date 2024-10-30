Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with Insper in Brazil

TCS partners with Insper in Brazil

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To Accelerate Innovation Across South America

Tata Consultancy Services, a leading global company in IT services, consultancy and business solutions, has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with Insper, one of Brazils leading higher education and research institutions. This collaboration aims to advance industry innovation for TCS customers in South America by leveraging technologies like AI, GenAI, IoT, and spatial computing.

The collaboration between TCS and Insper will include academic research work, development of technology prototypes, and organization of seminars, hackathons and technology talks using the TCS PaceTM methodology for innovation at scale. TCS will offer its customers across the region exclusive access to its cutting-edge research and innovation capabilities, combined with Inspers academic expertise, ecosystem, labs, and expert resources.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani Enterprises share price gains 5% on strong September quarter results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 80,250; Nifty at 24,450; Financials, Health drag

Ayushman Vaya Vandana: Free health care for citizens who are 70 or older

Air India's Delhi-Indore-Mumbai flight gets hoax bomb threat; FIR lodged

LIVE news: Salman Khan gets fresh death threat, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story