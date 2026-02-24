Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 8.44 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 90.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9363 shares

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 February 2026.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 8.44 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 90.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9363 shares. The stock increased 1.68% to Rs.715.00. Volumes stood at 8641 shares in the last session.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd saw volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18186 shares. The stock increased 0.15% to Rs.3,716.45. Volumes stood at 18237 shares in the last session. Fine Organic Industries Ltd recorded volume of 6765 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock gained 4.87% to Rs.4,872.05. Volumes stood at 923 shares in the last session. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 9.74 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.70% to Rs.111.45. Volumes stood at 4.98 lakh shares in the last session.