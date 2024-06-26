Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at CESC Ltd counter

Volumes jump at CESC Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CESC Ltd saw volume of 507.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.43 lakh shares

India Cements Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CESC Ltd saw volume of 507.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.53% to Rs.165.90. Volumes stood at 27.87 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd saw volume of 811.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.68% to Rs.263.05. Volumes stood at 27.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 1514.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 123.32 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.15% to Rs.444.30. Volumes stood at 83.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd saw volume of 13.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.08% to Rs.697.80. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 14.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.08% to Rs.876.05. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Om Birla re-elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously through voice vote

CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise 'scam' case

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares slide

Metal shares slide

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story