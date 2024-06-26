Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 220.46 points or 0.37% at 58839.66 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.45%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.94%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.74%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.45%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.25%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.17%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 5.13%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 2.91%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 157.41 or 0.3% at 52221.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 20.79 points or 0.13% at 15739.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.8 points or 0.52% at 23844.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 526.73 points or 0.67% at 78580.25.

On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 1881 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

