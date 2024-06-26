Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index falling 65.34 points or 0.75% at 8643.66 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.26%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.89%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.57%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.45%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.61%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.49%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (up 0.61%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.51%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 157.41 or 0.3% at 52221.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 20.79 points or 0.13% at 15739.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.8 points or 0.52% at 23844.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 526.73 points or 0.67% at 78580.25.

On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 1881 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

