Nifty trades above 23,000; FMCG shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 113.61 points or 0.15% to 76,250.50. The Nifty 50 index added 9.35 points or 0.04% to 23,040.75.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.32%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap dropped 1.80%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,052 shares rose and 2,449 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail(ABFRL) (down 1.93%), ADF Foods (down 2.39%), Bengal & Assam Company (down 0.01%), Borosil Renewables (down 1.08%), Centum Electronics (down 0.65%), Cupid (down 1.87%), Dilip Buildcon (down 2.90%), Dish TV India (down 2.32%), Easy Trip Planners (down 2.28%), Ethos (up 0.85%), Genesys International Corporation (down 2.53%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 0.44%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 3.70%), GNFC (down 2.34%), Hinduja Global Solutions (down 0.90%) and Hindware Home Innovation (down 3.01%) will declare their results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index advanced 0.94% to 53,814.70. The index dropped 8.70% in nine consecutive trading sessions.
United Breweries (up 2.45%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.28%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.11%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1%), ITC (up 0.85%), Britannia Industries (up 0.74%), Nestle India (up 0.74%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.74%), Dabur India (up 0.56%) and United Spirits (up 0.03%) advanced.
On the other hand, Varun Beverages (down 1.5%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 0.95%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (down 0.94%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KNR Constructions declined 2.77% after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 57.19% to Rs 248.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 580.03 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 48.30% to Rs 469.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 907.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Godfrey Phillips India soared 15.49% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 48.7% to Rs 315.85 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 212.35 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 28.2% YoY to Rs 1,899.35 crore in Q3 FY25.
Afcons Infrastructure declined 1.81%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 148.85 crore on 2.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3,211.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
