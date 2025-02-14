Nifty trades above 23,000; FMCG shares advance

The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the morning trade, following remarks from former US President Donald Trump, who stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered to discuss tariff reductions. This alleviated concerns over reciprocal duties. The Nifty traded above the 23,000 level. FMCG shares advanced after declining in past nine consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 113.61 points or 0.15% to 76,250.50. The Nifty 50 index added 9.35 points or 0.04% to 23,040.75.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.32%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap dropped 1.80%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,052 shares rose and 2,449 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail(ABFRL) (down 1.93%), ADF Foods (down 2.39%), Bengal & Assam Company (down 0.01%), Borosil Renewables (down 1.08%), Centum Electronics (down 0.65%), Cupid (down 1.87%), Dilip Buildcon (down 2.90%), Dish TV India (down 2.32%), Easy Trip Planners (down 2.28%), Ethos (up 0.85%), Genesys International Corporation (down 2.53%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 0.44%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 3.70%), GNFC (down 2.34%), Hinduja Global Solutions (down 0.90%) and Hindware Home Innovation (down 3.01%) will declare their results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index advanced 0.94% to 53,814.70. The index dropped 8.70% in nine consecutive trading sessions.

United Breweries (up 2.45%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.28%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.11%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1%), ITC (up 0.85%), Britannia Industries (up 0.74%), Nestle India (up 0.74%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.74%), Dabur India (up 0.56%) and United Spirits (up 0.03%) advanced.

On the other hand, Varun Beverages (down 1.5%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 0.95%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (down 0.94%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

KNR Constructions declined 2.77% after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 57.19% to Rs 248.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 580.03 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 48.30% to Rs 469.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 907.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Godfrey Phillips India soared 15.49% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 48.7% to Rs 315.85 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 212.35 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 28.2% YoY to Rs 1,899.35 crore in Q3 FY25.

Afcons Infrastructure declined 1.81%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 148.85 crore on 2.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3,211.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

