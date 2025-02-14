Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 23,000; FMCG shares advance

Nifty trades above 23,000; FMCG shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the morning trade, following remarks from former US President Donald Trump, who stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered to discuss tariff reductions. This alleviated concerns over reciprocal duties. The Nifty traded above the 23,000 level. FMCG shares advanced after declining in past nine consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 113.61 points or 0.15% to 76,250.50. The Nifty 50 index added 9.35 points or 0.04% to 23,040.75.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.32%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap dropped 1.80%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,052 shares rose and 2,449 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail(ABFRL) (down 1.93%), ADF Foods (down 2.39%), Bengal & Assam Company (down 0.01%), Borosil Renewables (down 1.08%), Centum Electronics (down 0.65%), Cupid (down 1.87%), Dilip Buildcon (down 2.90%), Dish TV India (down 2.32%), Easy Trip Planners (down 2.28%), Ethos (up 0.85%), Genesys International Corporation (down 2.53%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 0.44%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 3.70%), GNFC (down 2.34%), Hinduja Global Solutions (down 0.90%) and Hindware Home Innovation (down 3.01%) will declare their results later today.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

RBI flags FEMA breach in overseas guarantees, seeks corporate compliance

LIVE news updates: PM Modi leaves for home after concluding US visit

Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran honoured with UK's Most Excellent OBE honour

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 200 pts lower at 75,940; SMIDs tumble 2%; Financials, Pharma, Auto weigh

Happy Valentine's Day 2025: WhatsApp Status, GIFs, quotes to share

The Nifty FMCG index advanced 0.94% to 53,814.70. The index dropped 8.70% in nine consecutive trading sessions.

United Breweries (up 2.45%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.28%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.11%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1%), ITC (up 0.85%), Britannia Industries (up 0.74%), Nestle India (up 0.74%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.74%), Dabur India (up 0.56%) and United Spirits (up 0.03%) advanced.

On the other hand, Varun Beverages (down 1.5%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 0.95%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (down 0.94%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

KNR Constructions declined 2.77% after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 57.19% to Rs 248.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 580.03 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 48.30% to Rs 469.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 907.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Godfrey Phillips India soared 15.49% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 48.7% to Rs 315.85 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 212.35 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 28.2% YoY to Rs 1,899.35 crore in Q3 FY25.

Afcons Infrastructure declined 1.81%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 148.85 crore on 2.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3,211.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Rallies on Inflation Data and Tariff Memo

Deepak Nitrite slumps as Q3 PAT slides 52% YoY to Rs 98 cr

KNR Constructions slides as Q3 PAT tumble 57% QoQ to Rs 248 cr

Banking stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story