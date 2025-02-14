Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Latanoprost's bioequivalent solution

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that US-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. has launched Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution.

The aforementioned solution is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution of Upjohn US 2 LLC.

Latanoprost ophthalmic solution is used to treat certain types of glaucoma and other causes of high pressure inside the eye.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution market had achieved annual sales of approximately $113.5 million.

Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America, said: We are excited to announce the launch of our 4th ophthalmic product, Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL), growing our portfolio of products within the ophthalmic channel.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.

Also Read

The drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 354.21 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 81.95 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 7.59% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,400.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip slipped 3.90% to currently trade at Rs 1354.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News