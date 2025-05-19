Volumes jump at Delhivery Ltd counter

Delhivery Ltd saw volume of 23.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares

Graphite India Ltd, HEG Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 May 2025.

Delhivery Ltd saw volume of 23.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.60% to Rs.361.45. Volumes stood at 91231 shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd clocked volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37932 shares. The stock gained 13.13% to Rs.550.00. Volumes stood at 40720 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd saw volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44550 shares. The stock increased 8.88% to Rs.533.90. Volumes stood at 15538 shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 16901 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4135 shares. The stock gained 7.61% to Rs.2,057.35. Volumes stood at 4586 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd registered volume of 17.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.86% to Rs.90.19. Volumes stood at 4.02 lakh shares in the last session.

