Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Delhivery Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Delhivery Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhivery Ltd saw volume of 23.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares

Graphite India Ltd, HEG Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 May 2025.

Delhivery Ltd saw volume of 23.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.60% to Rs.361.45. Volumes stood at 91231 shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd clocked volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37932 shares. The stock gained 13.13% to Rs.550.00. Volumes stood at 40720 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd saw volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44550 shares. The stock increased 8.88% to Rs.533.90. Volumes stood at 15538 shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 16901 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4135 shares. The stock gained 7.61% to Rs.2,057.35. Volumes stood at 4586 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; SMIDs gain; Protean e-Gov slips 20%, Delhivery up 15%

'No calls for help': Locals recall horror as 17 die in Hyderabad blaze

Nothing Phone 3 to get major camera upgrade, bigger battery: What to expect

This defence stock, 2 smallcaps flag bullish signal on charts; details here

Divi's Labs clocks all-time high on posting Q4 results: Check details

IDBI Bank Ltd registered volume of 17.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.86% to Rs.90.19. Volumes stood at 4.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market trade with minor gains; pharma shares rally over 1%

NSE SME Virtual Galaxy soar into orbit on market debut

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with AIC STPINEXT

Protean eGov Tech tanks after exclusion from PAN 2.0 project bidding process

Sun Pharma rises after USFDA approves next-gen Blue Light PDT device for actinic keratosis

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story