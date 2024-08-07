Volumes jump at EIH Ltd counter

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 1.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30913 shares V I P Industries Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 1.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30913 shares. The stock dropped 7.33% to Rs.368.10. Volumes stood at 29396 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd saw volume of 79475 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20701 shares. The stock increased 2.59% to Rs.455.80. Volumes stood at 38930 shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd registered volume of 67584 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20969 shares. The stock slipped 3.64% to Rs.1,460.00. Volumes stood at 13437 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 56482 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18461 shares. The stock lost 3.00% to Rs.2,046.15. Volumes stood at 22003 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 88697 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29887 shares. The stock gained 2.33% to Rs.633.85. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

